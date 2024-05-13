”The situation is difficult, but under control.” The gray area is increasing in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops in the Kharkiv region are trying to stretch the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They attack in small groups in new directions.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The situation is quite difficult, but absolutely all enemy attacks are repulsed. There is an increase in the gray zone, an increase in the front line, because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch them, attacking in small groups in new directions," he said.

Recently, the Ukrainian military has repelled about 15 Russian attacks. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are controlling the situation.

Evacuation of civilians from dangerous areas is currently underway. 7,500 people have already been evacuated, and 1,600 are planned to be evacuated today, May 13.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Battles for Vovchansk are currently underway. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move in the direction of the village of Liptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.