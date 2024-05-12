The Russians shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. There are victims

In the morning, Russian troops shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, to the north of which active fighting is taking place. A woman born in 1950 died as a result of shelling — she and three other people were buried under the rubble of a destroyed building.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The rescuers were able to get two men out from under the rubble, and the owner of the house got out on his own before the arrival of the rescuers.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said that a 38-year-old man was injured during the shelling of Vovchansk at night. Dozens of private and high-rise buildings were damaged in the city due to shelling.

In more than two days, more than 4,000 thousand residents were evacuated from the Kharkiv region from settlements where there is a threat to the lives and health of civilians.