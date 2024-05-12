The General Staff stated that the Russians lost a plane and another 1,260 soldiers. What is the situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours (May 11), Russian troops lost one more Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and approximately 1,260 soldiers (killed and wounded). And five more tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, two rocket salvo fire systems, one air defense vehicle, 42 drones of various types, 64 units of automobile equipment and tanks, and two units of special equipment.

The total losses of the Russians in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

The situation at the front

During the past 24 hours, 155 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russians carried out 13 missile and 118 air strikes, carried out 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukyantsi, Gatishche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk and Bugruvatka of the Kharkiv region. The Russians also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vilcha, Liptsi, Lyman, Izbytsky, Vesely, Petrivka, Kozachoa Lopan, Synelnyky, Hlyboky, Shiroky and Vovchansky Khutori in Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoehorivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region — the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk region, and Novosadovo and Terni in the Donetsk region.

On the Siversk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Vyimka and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 27 attacks in the districts of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Ivanivskyi, Chasovoy Yar, Hryhorivka, and Novy Donetsk region. The Russians also carried out an airstrike in the Kurdyumivka region of Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Kalinovo, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsky, Novoselivka Persha, Umansky, and Netailovo of the Donetsk region. The Russians, with the support of aviation, are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 10 Russian attacks and are holding positions in the Kostyantynivka, Sweetnogo, Krasnohorivka, and Vodyanogo areas.

In the Vremivka region, the Ukrainian military repelled 16 attacks in the Urozhany and Staromayorsky areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, twice attacked Ukrainian positions in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnipro direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in the Krynyk area of the Kherson region 5 times.

According to the analytical project DeepState, Russian troops have occupied the villages of Strelecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borisivka — they are moving into the red zone. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in the settlements of Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukyantsi and Zelene. Analysts claim that the battles for Hlyboke are now ongoing. This is the last village before the key point for the Russians — Liptsi.

DeepState claims that the Russians have occupied Pletenivka and are moving towards Vovchansk, trying to gain a foothold in the villages of Ohirtseve, Gatishche, Staritsa and Bugruvatka. According to analysts, the situation in the Kharkiv region is getting more complicated — the Russians are introducing more and more forces, advancing in groups to populated areas and trying to gain a foothold there. Although the main goal is to divert the attention of Ukrainian troops from other areas of the front.