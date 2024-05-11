Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the east

Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donbas.

This was reported by the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka.

"The crash of Russian aircraft continues. Again, excellent work by anti-aircraft fighters of the 110th brigade. Another Su-25 was hit today. The occupiers have still not understood that there is nothing to fly in our sky. They will continue to fall," said the brigadeʼs message.

Last time, fighters of the 110th OMBr, fighting in the Avdiyiv direction, shot down a Su-25 a week ago — on May 4, for which President Volodymyr Zelensky personally thanked them.