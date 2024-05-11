The British Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of $626 million to Ukraine, the largest military package in its history

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain announced on the X social network the transfer to Ukraine of the largest military package in its history for £500 million (over $626 million).

The package includes 4 million rounds of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles, including 160 MRAP-class Husky armored vehicles, which have enhanced mine and ambush protection, the brief said.

In April , this package was announced by the Prime Minister of the country, Rishi Sunak. At the time, the British government reported that the package included 60 boats (raiding and diving boats), as well as naval guns, more than 1,600 missiles, including some for air defense and additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, more than 400 pieces of equipment (160 Husky, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles) and almost 4 million cartridges for small arms.