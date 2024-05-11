Defensive battles continue in Kharkiv region. The enemy is restrained in the “gray zone”

Defensive battles continue in the Kharkiv region on the border with Russia. The enemy is localized in the "gray zone"
This was announced by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the Russian troops are not allowed to advance deep into the region, and the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which hold the defense, are reinforced with reserves.
"Counterattack measures continue in the directions of the settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy uses infantry and equipment there. Fighting also continues in the border areas, in the area of those settlements that were in fact in the "grey zone" — Strelecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as the Oliynikove and Ohirtseve districts," said Voloshyn.
According to the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, the Russian army has broken through to the outskirts of the villages of Strelecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borysivka, and is also trying to break through to the villages of Ohirtseve, Gatishche and Pletenivka. On the DeepState map, the area of "gray zones" where defensive battles continue in the north of the Kharkiv region has increased.
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the troops of the Pivnich group "captured the settlements of Borisivka, Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna and Strelecha."
- Russian troops launched a massive offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region in the early morning of May 10. At night, they conducted large-scale artillery barrages and airstrikes, after which infantry and equipment went into battle with the support of aviation. Fighting is taking place in border areas and villages.
- The authorities are evacuating the population from Vovchansk community, Chuguyiv, Kharkiv and Bogoduhiv districts.
- On May 11, the soldiers of the "Sharp Kartuza" unit claim that the Russians occupied several villages located almost on the border and it was difficult to hold them. But the line of defense has not been breached. According to them, now the fighting is much less active than it was on May 10, "the situation is completely stabilized."
- Reuters, citing a "high-ranking Ukrainian military source," wrote that the occupiers want to create a buffer zone in the bordering Kharkiv region and push the Ukrainian armed forces 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine.