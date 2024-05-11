Defensive battles continue in Kharkiv region. The enemy is restrained in the “gray zone”

Defensive battles continue in the Kharkiv region on the border with Russia. The enemy is localized in the "gray zone"

This was announced by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russian troops are not allowed to advance deep into the region, and the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which hold the defense, are reinforced with reserves.

"Counterattack measures continue in the directions of the settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy uses infantry and equipment there. Fighting also continues in the border areas, in the area of those settlements that were in fact in the "grey zone" — Strelecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as the Oliynikove and Ohirtseve districts," said Voloshyn.

According to the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState, the Russian army has broken through to the outskirts of the villages of Strelecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borysivka, and is also trying to break through to the villages of Ohirtseve, Gatishche and Pletenivka. On the DeepState map, the area of "gray zones" where defensive battles continue in the north of the Kharkiv region has increased.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the troops of the Pivnich group "captured the settlements of Borisivka, Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna and Strelecha."