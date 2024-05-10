Defense forces of Ukraine are fighting for the border of Kharkiv Oblast

Defensive battles continue in the Kharkiv region against the attempts of the Russian invaders to advance and advance deep. Countermeasures continue in the directions of the settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army is advancing with infantry and vehicles. Now the fighting is going on for the border settlements that were in fact in the gray zone — Strelecha, Pylne and Borysivka, as well as in the Oliynikov and Ohirtsevo regions.

Defense forces of Ukraine inflict fire damage on the enemy. Ukrainian troops operate on prepared defensive lines.

"Decisions to strengthen our combat units will be implemented," the General Staff added.

On the morning of May 10, Russian troops under the cover of armored vehicles tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian military repelled the first attacks. Now the fighting continues, reserves are deployed. The first photos of the destroyed equipment of the Russians and the dead occupiers began to appear on social networks.

Before that, on the night of May 10, the Russians intensified artillery attacks on the front edge of the defense, carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the direction of Vovchan.