Zaluzhnyi was appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain

On May 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi to the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The corresponding decree No. 316/2024 is published on the OP website.

Earlier the same day, Zelensky released Zaluzhnyi from military service due to his health condition with the right to wear a military uniform.

Zaluzhnyi submitted a report on dismissal after the military medical commission declared him unfit, ZN.UA reported on March 9, citing sources.