Zaluzhnyi was appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain

On May 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi to the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The corresponding decree No. 316/2024 is published on the OP website.
Earlier the same day, Zelensky released Zaluzhnyi from military service due to his health condition with the right to wear a military uniform.
Zaluzhnyi submitted a report on dismissal after the military medical commission declared him unfit, ZN.UA reported on March 9, citing sources.
- On February 8, 2024, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi became the commander-in-chief instead. Before that, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Zaluzhnyi — they discussed updating the leadership of the Armed Forces. The president offered Zaluzhnyi to "continue to be in the team."
- On March 7, 2024, it became known that President Zelensky approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A request for an agreement was sent to the British side.