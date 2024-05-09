Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from military service and retired

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from military service on health grounds with the right to wear a military uniform.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 309/2024.

On February 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi to this position.

Zaluzhnyi submitted a report on dismissal after the military medical commission declared him unfit, ZN.UA reported on March 9, citing sources.

On March 7, 2024, it became known that President Zelensky approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A request for an agreement was sent to the British side.