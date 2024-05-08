President Zelensky recorded a speech on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a speech on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

On May 8, Ukraine, together with the entire democratic world, remembers the most terrible war in the history of mankind and calls for resistance to the new aggressor — Russia.

"The world did not see the threat, the world slept through the revival of Nazism — at five in the morning on February 24, 2022. And today, everyone who remembers the Second World War and lived to this day feels deja vu," says Zelensky.

He emphasized: only the free world united in an anti-Putin coalition is capable of stopping Nazism, as it was in 1945.

"Only the united free world can stop this, as in 1945. United in the anti-Putin coalition. Not with words, but with actions, he is able to stop the Nazis in Moscow, to prevent new evil from spreading to the entire European continent, and later to the entire world. To prove loyalty to the words ʼNever again!ʼ, so that ʼNever again!ʼ was relevant again."