At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 12 out of 13 Russian drones that attacked Sumy region

On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Air Force units and mobile fire groups destroyed 12 attack UAVs in the Sumy region.

During the attack, power outages were recorded in Lebedyn, Bilopillia and Okhtyrka. There is also a partial lack of water supply in Sumy.

In the Sumy Regional Military Administration they announced restoration work at the affected facilities.

"The enemy carried out an airstrike on the energy facilities of the Sumy region. All necessary services are available on site. Restoration work is underway," the Regional Military Administration noted.