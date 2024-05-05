The IAEA has information about the training of Russian drone operators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Experts on the spot, however, did not see the evidence

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its report dated May 3, 2024, stated that it had read information about the location of a Russian training center for drone operators at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The agency is familiar with the information that there may be a base for training drone operators near the sixth reactor and the training center for the stationʼs personnel, but the report does not mention that it is specifically Russian.

IAEA experts at the site "did not see any evidence of drone launches or the presence of launch pads around the perimeter."

The report only says that on Tuesday, April 30, the agencyʼs experts heard more than a hundred shots. The Russians said they allegedly fired at drones flying near the stationʼs training center. Experts could not reliably confirm the drone attack. There were no damages or injuries.