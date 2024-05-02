GUR showed how Russians fly FPV drones over the nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received evidence that the Russians are using kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

This is reported by GUR.

A video from an enemy FPV drone obtained by electronic intelligence is marked UT4D.TT. This indicates that the Russian Ministry of Defense supplied the drone to the Russians.

The flight path of the Russian kamikaze drone runs over the ZNPP power units in the direction of the Nikopol and Marganets communities, which are subject to constant Russian attacks.

In a comment to Babel, the representative of the State Administration of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak emphasized that the Russians use the territory of the ZNPP to launch drones, because the Defense Forces of Ukraine cannot return fire in the one and a half kilometer zone around the plant.

The occupiers have equipped launch sites for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the ZNPP. In addition, since the summer of 2023, the Russians have been using the territory of the captured nuclear power plant for training FPV drone pilots — this is done by the so-called "Archangel" UAV operator school, which is financed and supervised by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.