Ministry of Defense: Providing one soldier of the Armed Forces costs 1.2 million hryvnias

Providing one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine costs the state budget $30,000, or 1.2 million hryvnias. This amount does not take into account the cost of the weapon used by the soldier.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Dzhigyr reported this in a comment to Bloomberg.

The official did not specify what period of time such statistics cover.

Regarding the defense budget, Dzhigyr said that the cost of the mobilization campaign will depend on the monthly draft, aid receipts and rotation decisions.