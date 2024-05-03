The increase in ATACMS production has eased the Pentagonʼs concerns about the supply of these missiles to Ukraine

The Pentagon is now not worried about depleting its stockpile of long-range ATACMS missiles by sending them to Ukraine, because their production already covers the needs of the United States.

Politico writes about it.

US Army procurement chief Doug Bush says a "significant number of missiles" ordered years ago are now entering warehouses. According to him, this makes it possible to maintain the level of support for Ukraine and not harm ourselves.

The increase in supplies of ATACMS missiles, which Bush described as a "surge", will continue until the end of 2024. Production lines churn out dozens of rockets every few months.

ATACMS in Ukraine

On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received ATACMS long-range missiles as part of the $300 million aid package in March. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles. On the same day, the White House confirmed that the US had transferred ATACMS to Ukraine in March. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that a "significant number" of missiles had been sent to Ukraine, and assured that the US would "send more".

ATACMS. twitter

The next day, April 25, The New York Times wrote that Ukraine received more than 100 long-range ATACMS missiles from the United States. And the Armed Forces of Ukraine at that time used them twice — on April 17 for an attack on the airfield in Dzhankoy in Crimea and on April 23 for an attack on Russians in occupied Berdyansk.