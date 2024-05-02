Two people died in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling. Among them is a child

On the evening of May 2, the Russian army shelled the village of Memryk in the Donetsk region from the Grad rocket salvo system. Two people died, two more were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Among the dead is a 12-year-old child. Two injured were taken to the hospital.

Seven private houses were damaged in the village as a result of shelling.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

The head of Donetsk regional military administration once again called on all residents of the region, especially families with children, to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.