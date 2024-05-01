The Russian army attacked Donetsk region — two people were killed

The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Hirnyk in the Donetsk region with the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system. Two people died, six more were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man died. Six wounded are being treated.

The final information on the number of victims and the extent of destruction is still being established.

Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.