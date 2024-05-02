The occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachі. Six children were injured

The occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachi, Kharkiv district. Currently, seven victims are known.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.
According to him, there are six children among the wounded, two of them received light injuries to their limbs, four received moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized, and a 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.
- The Russians bombard the Kharkiv region daily with guided aerial bombs. The day before, they struck the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhivsky district, the Kharkiv region. The Kyivsky district of Kharkiv was also under fire. Then two people died, and six were injured.