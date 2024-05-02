News

The occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachі. Six children were injured

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachi, Kharkiv district. Currently, seven victims are known.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

According to him, there are six children among the wounded, two of them received light injuries to their limbs, four received moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized, and a 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.