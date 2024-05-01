The Russians bombed Kharkiv and the region. There are dead

At 10 oʼclock in the morning, Russian troops hit the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhivsky district, Kharkiv region, with guided aerial bombs (UAVs). A private house and a car were hit.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

As a result of the shelling, two civilians died — a man and a woman who were in the car at the time of the impact.

Three more cars, which were not far from the place of impact, also caught fire — a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured.

Hits were also recorded in the Kyiv district of the city. Damaged civil infrastructure. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

At 10:30, the enemy struck three anti-aircraft guns between Lyptsi and Vesele in the Kharkiv region. Preliminary, there were no injured people either.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also reported on the "strike" of a private house on the outskirts of the city. The strike damaged ten private households. According to the mayor of the city, there are currently no casualties or injuries.