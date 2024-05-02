The satellite recorded the consequences of the second strike on the Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea. There is destroyed equipment

The Planet Lab satellite recorded the consequences of the second strike on the Dzhankoi military airfield in the occupied Crimea, which occurred on the night of April 30, 2024.

"Radio Svoboda" published two pictures — for April 27 (before the strike) and May 1 (after). The last one shows damaged equipment — most likely, it was one of the installations of the S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Mark Krutov, a journalist of the Russian service "Radio Liberty", published additional pictures, which show other damages and even smoke. It is difficult to understand what kind of technique this is.