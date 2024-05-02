The satellite recorded the consequences of the second strike on the Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea. There is destroyed equipment

The Planet Lab satellite recorded the consequences of the second strike on the Dzhankoi military airfield in the occupied Crimea, which occurred on the night of April 30, 2024.
"Radio Svoboda" published two pictures — for April 27 (before the strike) and May 1 (after). The last one shows damaged equipment — most likely, it was one of the installations of the S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.
Mark Krutov, a journalist of the Russian service "Radio Liberty", published additional pictures, which show other damages and even smoke. It is difficult to understand what kind of technique this is.
- On April 30, the Russian publication Astra reported on the attack on the Dzhankoy airfield and on the five wounded soldiers of the Russian Federation. The helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is stationed there.
- The head of the occupation administration of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov stated that it was a strike from long-range ATACMS missiles, which the USA transferred to Ukraine, and published a photo of a concrete ball, which may be part of the warhead of the MGM-140 ATACMS Block I missile with a range of up to 165 kilometers. At the same time, he claimed that Russian air defense had shot down the missiles.
- This attack on "Dzhankoi" was the second in April. The first was on April 17. At that time, Ukrainian intelligence announced that they had destroyed 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 3 radar stations, an anti-aircraft control center, and the Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment.