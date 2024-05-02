“Khortytsia”: the Russians were able to gain a foothold in Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region

Russian troops managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. However, the part of the village where the Russians are located is under fire control of the Ukrainian troops — the fighting continues.

This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group Nazar Voloshyn in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Voloshyn, the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces units. Ukrainian fighters are taking all measures to stabilize the situation in this direction and bring Ocheretyne back under control — for this, additional forces have been allocated and reserves have been deployed.

The advance of Russian troops near Ocheretino according to the DeepState project analysts. deepstatemap.live

Voloshyn emphasized that the most difficult situation at the front is currently in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions — fierce battles are ongoing there. In these areas of the front, the Russians have deployed up to four of their brigades and are trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka.

"In these areas, the Russians achieved certain tactical successes, but they were unable to gain operational advantages," said the spokesman of the “Khortytsia” operational-strategic group.

Analytical project DeepState reported on the advance of Russians in the Ocheretiny region since April 22. At the time, analysts claimed that the enemy captured the southern part of Ocheretyne, taking advantage of the replacement of Ukrainian units, and also occupied most of Novomykhailivka and advanced in the direction of the village of Kostyantynivka.

On April 27, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group Nazar Voloshyn assured that at that time, two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Solovyove in the Donetsk region were under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In todayʼs briefing, the General Staff stated that the Defense Forces are repelling Russian attacks in the Ocheretyne area.