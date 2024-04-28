Syrskyi: Defense forces withdrew to the west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have moved to new frontiers west of Berdychiv, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, where fierce battles continue.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrsky noted that the situation at the front has worsened. Russian troops are trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, focusing their main efforts on several directions — in some of them they are having tactical successes. At the same time, the Ukrainian military improved the tactical position in some areas of the front.

"There is a dynamic change in the situation, individual positions change from hand to hand several times during the day, which gives rise to an ambiguous understanding of the situation," Sirsky emphasized.

Russia deployed up to four brigades in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The occupiers are trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka, making their way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo. In these areas, the Russians achieved certain tactical successes, but they could not gain an operational advantage.

In Luhan region, the Russians seek to reach the administrative border of Luhansk region. For this, they use their advantage in air, missiles and the number of artillery ammunition.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy concentrated on the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestov, they also attacked the village of Terny in the Lyman direction — they did not succeed. On the Siversk direction, the Russians are advancing in the area of Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka in order to break through and block Siversk and create conditions for the continuation of the offensive on Slovyansk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ivanovske and Chasiv Yar remain the hottest spots. The Russians are trying to return Klishchiivka under their control and reach the border along the "Siverskyi Donets — Donbas" canal.

The tense situation persists in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, but the occupiers are not succeeding in any of the directions. And in the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainian military advanced in the area of Veletenskyi and established control over the island of Nestryga.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also improved their tactical position in the area of Synkivka (Kupyansk direction) and Serebryansk Forestry (Lymansk direction).

Syrsky said that rotations continue. Personnel are being trained in training centers, and defensive fortifications are also being built. Ukraine is negotiating with partners to quickly obtain weapons, weapons and military equipment.