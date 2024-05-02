The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 030 Russian soldiers, 20 tanks and 29 armored vehicles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of May 2 and reported on the current situation at the front. During the past day, May 1, 121 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the districts of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove, and Kopanka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 14 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoehorivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forests of the Luhansk region, as well as Terny of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks by Russians in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, and Nove (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops attacked 39 times in the districts of Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokol, Solovyovo, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomayske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine districts of the Donetsk region. There, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians had 9 unsuccessful attacks.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (May 1), the occupiers lost approximately 1 030 soldiers (killed/wounded), 20 tanks, 29 armored vehicles and 20 artillery systems, four air defense systems, 23 drones, 49 vehicles and eight special vehicles.

During the past day, aviation and units of missile forces of the Defense Forces hit one command post, one ground control station for drones and 8 areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian forces.