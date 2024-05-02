Zelensky told the details of the first Peace Summit for Ukraine. It will be held in Switzerland in June

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock, will become a platform that will stimulate the future peace process.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The summit will be a platform for discussing ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and norms of international law. All states invited to the summit have demonstrated their commitment to these principles," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky noted that the summit is important not only for Ukraine — it is about the global role of each country, as well as true respect for international law and peaceful coexistence around the world.

Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations from all over the world to the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country said in a statement. Switzerland believes that different views on the path to peace in Ukraine are vital, so the participation of a wide range of states and their contribution to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals.

The Presidentʼs Office added that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the peace summit in Switzerland, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Swiss government stated that "at this stage" they do not plan to invite Russia, but Russiaʼs participation is considered mandatory for achieving peace.

What is the Ukrainian peace formula

On November 15, 2022, in a speech to the participants of the G20 summit in Bali, Zelensky presented the Ukrainian peace formula. Here is what it provides: