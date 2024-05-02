In the US, a Ukrainian hacker was sentenced to 13 years in prison for cybercrimes and extortion of millions of dollars

On May 1, the Northern District Court of Texas sentenced Ukrainian hacker Yaroslav Vasynskyi to 13 years and 7 months in prison for cybercrimes and extortion in the amount of $700 million.

This was reported by the press service of the US Ministry of Justice.

According to court records, 24-year-old Vasynskyi was a member of the Revil hacker group and participated in more than 2 500 ransomware attacks.

Together with accomplices, they hacked thousands of computers around the world and demanded a ransom for not disclosing the victimsʼ personal data.

Vasynskyi was arrested in Poland in October 2021. In March 2022, he was extradited to the United States. The hacker pleaded guilty to 11 counts, including conspiracy to defraud and related activities, damaging protected computers and conspiracy to launder money.