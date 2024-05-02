The e-cabinet of conscriptee will be launched on May 18. How it will work

The electronic office of the conscript will be operational on May 18. The mobile application is currently being developed — it will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play Market.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chornohorenko said this on Radio Svoboda.

"We are receiving all the necessary documents so that it [the e-cabinet] is available to all our citizens," said Chornohorenko.

According to her, in order to update the data in the e-cabinet, you will need to download the mobile application, log in and enter the necessary information. Chornohorenko reminded that starting May 18, conscripts must register their data, namely, phone number, e-mail, and actual address of residence in three available formats — in the territorial recruit center (TRC), administrative services center or through the conscriptʼs electronic account.

Chornohorenko assured that in order to update the data, it will be enough to use the application without visiting the military commissariat. It will be possible to do this from any convenient point, in particular from abroad, through the electronic account of the conscript.

"We believe that the number of conscripts who will use this functionality can reach 70-80%, because it will be very convenient," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.