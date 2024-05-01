Ukraine returned three more children from the occupation

Ukraine was able to return three more children from the occupied part of the Kherson region, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin said that it was possible to return the 11-year-old girl — she was left without adult supervision and risked ending up in an occupation orphanage. Two more boys aged 9 and 13 left with the girl. They were cared for by an older adult brother, who risked being sent to the occupation army.

All children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists work with them.

The organization Save Ukraine, the Public Union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights", the Ministry of Reintegration, guardianship and guardianship authorities, services for children worked on the return. Since the beginning of 2024, 66 children from the occupied Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.