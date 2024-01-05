Putin issued an order granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian children

Russian President Putin signed Order No. 11, which concerns citizenship for foreigners. In particular, it refers to children from Ukraine

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

The order states that orphans and children left without parental care, with Ukrainian citizenship, may receive Russian citizenship by Putinʼs personal decision, regardless of all or individual requirements of federal legislation.

An application for this can be submitted by the heads of Russian organizations where children are located. When filling out the act, managers do not need to indicate their place of residence, contact information, but only the address and contacts at the applicantʼs place of work.

"I believe that the granting of Russian citizenship to children is done so that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on their territory... The transfer of children from one national group to another, certainly through the provision of forced citizenship to children, is one of the signs of genocide" Lubinets said.

According to him, after Ukrainian children receive Russian citizenship, they can be adopted as Russians, and then their personal data can be changed.

Dmytro Lubinets wrote that he will do everything so that there is a reaction to this both within the country and on the international arena.