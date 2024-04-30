The government allocated an additional 15.5 billion hryvnias for drones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated another 15.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones. With these funds, 300 000 drones will be supplied to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The allocated funds are an additional resource to the 43.3 billion hryvnias that the state has already allocated for drones this year. The funds will go to the State Special Communications Administration, which is engaged in the relevant procurement.

The minister also added that the state budget provides 1.5 billion UAH for grants for developers of defense-tech solutions, in particular, within the framework of the Brave1 defense technology cluster.