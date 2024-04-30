The Prosecutor General showed the moment of the missile attack on Odesa. He says that the enemy planned to kill as many people as possible

The Prosecutorʼs Office believes that the Russian military leadership deliberately hit Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead in order to kill as many civilians as possible.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin showed the moment of the rocket strike on Facebook. The footage shows the explosion of cluster munitions followed by detonation.
Kostin noted that the "Iskander" with a cluster warhead is an indiscriminate weapon that carries a threat within a radius of 1.5 km. It is in this radius that investigators find metal fragments and rocket debris. The prosecutor called the attack a deliberate and cynical disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law. The investigation is ongoing.
- April 30 is a day of mourning in Odesa and the region. On April 29, five people were killed and another 30 injured, including two children and a pregnant woman, from a Russian missile attack on Odesa. Five wounded are in extremely serious condition. Among the wounded is the ex-MP of the “Party of Regions”, rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhiy Kivalov. Among the dead is the vice-rector of the academy of the International Humanitarian University Boris Vasiliev.
- As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings and the palace of the Odesa Law Academy, better known as "Harry Potterʼs Castle".