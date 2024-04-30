The Prosecutor General showed the moment of the missile attack on Odesa. He says that the enemy planned to kill as many people as possible

The Prosecutorʼs Office believes that the Russian military leadership deliberately hit Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead in order to kill as many civilians as possible.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin showed the moment of the rocket strike on Facebook. The footage shows the explosion of cluster munitions followed by detonation.

Kostin noted that the "Iskander" with a cluster warhead is an indiscriminate weapon that carries a threat within a radius of 1.5 km. It is in this radius that investigators find metal fragments and rocket debris. The prosecutor called the attack a deliberate and cynical disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law. The investigation is ongoing.