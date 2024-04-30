The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 250 Russian soldiers. There were 115 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 30, 2024 and reported on the current situation at the front. On April 29, 115 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the troops repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Berestove and Novoserhiivka settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, 13 attacks were repelled in the following areas: Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry settlements (Luhansk region); Terny, Torske and south of Zarichne (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, 33 attacks were repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, 24 attacks were repulsed in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge the defense units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 20 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 7 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to knock out units of the Armed Forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There were 3 unsuccessful attacks there yesterday.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 29) the occupiers lost an estimated 1 250 soldiers (killed/wounded), 22 tanks, 39 armored vehicles and 26 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, an air defense vehicle, three drones, two cruise missiles, 33 units of auto equipment and three units of special equipment.