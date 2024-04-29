One of the soldiers killed in Germany served in the Airborne Assault Forces

One of the servicemen killed in the German city of Murnau was a soldier of the 122nd Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobojan Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhan brigade of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the dead in Germany is a military man. A fighter of the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhan brigade. Ukrainian Air Assault Forces / Telegram

In 2023, he was wounded in the battles for Bilogorivka, after which he went to Germany for treatment and rehabilitation, the 81st brigade said. His name is withheld for ethical reasons.

What preceded

On the evening of April 27, two Ukrainians were found with knife wounds in the territory of a shopping center in the German city of Murnau. A 36-year-old man died of severe injuries on the spot, the second, a 23-year-old victim, died in a nearby hospital the same evening.

The suspect was located and arrested the same evening, he lived not far from the scene of the crime. He turned out to be a 57-year-old Russian citizen — he was arrested. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine later stated that, according to preliminary data, the dead Ukrainians were military personnel undergoing rehabilitation in Germany. The Munich prosecutorʼs office does not rule out a political motive for the murder.