World Central Kitchen resumes operations in the Gaza Strip 4 weeks after the deaths of its volunteers

The humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen is resuming its operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, April 29, four weeks after the deaths of its volunteers.

This is stated in a message on the World Central Kitchen website.

In a statement, the organization said: "We had to make a decision: stop feeding the people of Gaza completely during one of the worst hunger crises in history, or continue knowing that humanitarian workers and civilians could be killed. These were difficult discussions, but in the end we decided that we must continue to provide food to people in the most difficult times."

The charity says it has 276 trucks with 8 million portions of food ready to go to Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.