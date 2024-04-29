World Central Kitchen resumes operations in the Gaza Strip 4 weeks after the deaths of its volunteers

The humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen is resuming its operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, April 29, four weeks after the deaths of its volunteers.
This is stated in a message on the World Central Kitchen website.
In a statement, the organization said: "We had to make a decision: stop feeding the people of Gaza completely during one of the worst hunger crises in history, or continue knowing that humanitarian workers and civilians could be killed. These were difficult discussions, but in the end we decided that we must continue to provide food to people in the most difficult times."
The charity says it has 276 trucks with 8 million portions of food ready to go to Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.
- On April 1 , the convoy of World Central Kitchen cars was attacked by Israeli aircraft, seven volunteers were killed. Among those killed were a Pole, an Australian, three citizens of Great Britain, one citizen of the United States and Canada (had dual citizenship) and a Palestinian. The leaders of the countries whose citizens were killed expressed outrage at the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip and demanded an investigation.
- The IDF acknowledged the mistaken airstrike. Volunteers were falsely identified, confusing them with militants. Two IDF officers were dismissed, two more were reprimanded.