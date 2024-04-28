The Air Force shot down five drones at night

On the night of April 28, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with four Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea), a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, and five unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Anti-aircraft missile units and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Air Force shot down all four Shahed-131/136 in Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Khmelnytskyi region and Kirovohrad region.

One unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type was destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.