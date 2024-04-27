The occupiers hit two districts of Lviv region with Kinzhals

Lviv region survived an attack by cruise missiles of various classes and aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal" at night, reported the head of administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

The enemy attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts. Fires started there, which the rescuers quickly extinguished. There is no destruction of residential infrastructure.

The life support systems of the region work normally. There are currently no reports of emergency power outages.

In total, Russia attacked four thermal power plants of DTEK, the equipment was seriously damaged — energy workers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 170 times.