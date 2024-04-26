The Poland MIA head said that the country will continue to protect Ukrainian refugees. Their data will not be transferred to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Poland Marcin Kierwiński said that Poland will continue to provide protection for Ukrainian refugees.

This is reported by RMF FM.

So far, protection for Ukrainian refugees is valid until June 30, but in a few days, a new version of this law should be submitted, which will "regulate all these issues," says Kierwiński.

Those who do not have passports will be subject to temporary protection. Poland will protect their rights and will not hand over personal data of refugees to anyone, including the Ukrainian side, noted Marcin Kierwiński.

What preceded

Since April 23, consular services have been suspended for Ukrainians of conscription age who are abroad. The restrictions will be in effect until the law on mobilization takes effect on May 18, after which consular services can be obtained by updating the data in the territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

On the same day, April 23, State Enterprise "Dokument" announced the suspension of issuing ready-made documents abroad due to "technical reasons." Issue was left only for children 12 years old, as they do not need biometric verification.

After that, more than 300 Ukrainians blocked the passport service in Warsaw with the demand to issue them documents. People have received messages that their documents are ready, but they are being refused.