Law enforcement officers exposed a military man who helped suspects in the shooting of policemen in the Vinnytsia region

Law enforcement officers exposed a military serviceman who helped hide suspects in the shooting of policemen in the Vinnytsia region. He was informed of the suspicion of concealing a particularly serious crime (Part 1 of Article 396 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

Two servicemen, 52-year-old Valerii Vasylake and 26-year-old Vitaliy Vasylake, who were wanted on suspicion of shooting policemen, asked a fellow serviceman to help them hide and leave Ukraine.

The extra agreed and allowed to hide the suspectʼs car in his fatherʼs garage. Valerii Vasylake and his son Vitaliy took a servicemanʼs car and drove to Podilsk (Odesa region), where they were detained.

The suspect also bought a mobile phone for the wanted persons and handed them these things along with passports for traveling abroad.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Now they are preparing a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect.

What preceded

On the night of April 20, two policemen stopped a car for inspection in the Gaisyn district of the Vinnytsia region. There were two passengers in the car who opened fire on the law enforcement officers. 20-year-old police officer Maksym Zaretsky died of his wounds, his partner was injured.

The suspects are two military men, a father and a son. According to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), they left a military unit in the Odesa region without permission and stole a service pistol attached to one of them.

On the evening of April 20, law enforcement officers in the Vinnytsia region found a car suspected of attacking two police officers near the village of Yalanets. Ammunition was also found nearby. Subsequently, the suspects were detained in the village of Lypetske, Podilsky district, Odesa. The law enforcement officers also found a weapon — presumably the instrument used to kill a police officer.

On the morning of April 22, both suspects were charged with murder and attempted murder of police officers, as well as desertion with a weapon. On the same day, father and son were sent to the pre-trial detention center.