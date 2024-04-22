Two soldiers involved in the attack on the police officers were charged with attempted murder and desertion

Two servicemen, who are suspected of attacking two policemen in the Vinnytsia region, were charged with attempted murder of policemen, as well as with desertion with weapons.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Sanctions of the article include deprivation of liberty for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

The suspects are two military men, father and son, aged 52 and 26, natives of the Vinnytsia region. According to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), they left a military unit in Odesa region without permission and stole a service pistol attached to one of them.

According to the investigation, on the night of April 20, during a car inspection, the suspects killed one policeman, wounded another and fled the scene. Later, law enforcement officers found their car and ammunition in Vinnytsia.

Subsequently, the suspects were detained in the village of Lypetske, Podilsky District of Odesa. The National Police say that they are planning to go abroad. The law enforcement officers also found a weapon — presumably the instrument used to kill and injure the policemen.

Now the suspect is being remanded in custody.