Dust from the Sahara desert covered Greece. The whole sky turned orange

Greece and its capital Athens were covered in orange haze due to a wave of dust from the Sahara desert. The sky over most regions of the country has turned orange-red, visibility has significantly deteriorated, and the air is very polluted.

The BBC and The Guardian write about it.

The atmosphere in the country, especially in the south of Greece, has become suffocating due to the combination of dust and high temperatures. Authorities are urging people to wear masks and reduce outdoor activity.

The media write that this storm has become the most powerful for Greece since March 2018. In combination with the heat, it also contributes to the spread of forest fires — at least 25 have broken out in the past day.

The Greek newspaper Kathimerini writes that, according to meteorologistsʼ forecasts, during Wednesday, April 24, the cloud of dust over Greece will gradually decrease. The wind will carry the dust further east.