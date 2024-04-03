In Kyiv, air quality normalized after dust pollution from the Sahara

On April 3, air quality normalized in Kyiv after dust from the Sahara came to Ukraine. All previous recommendations for restrictions on being outside are cancelled.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

After almost two days of air pollution with fine dust from the Sahara, the situation in the capital has returned to normal. At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring station on Beresteysky prospect, the overall air quality index is 52, i.e. the average level of pollution. In other districts of the capital, the pollution rate is low or very low.

In recent days, the sky over Ukraine has been dim due to dust. Dust from the Sahara was brought by a heat wave from the western Mediterranean, due to which Ukraine has been experiencing abnormally high temperatures for several days. Ukrainians were advised to close the windows and reduce the time spent outside, because dust can be harmful to people with respiratory diseases, the elderly and children.