Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on April 1

Three temperature records were set in the capital on April 1.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

The maximum air temperature in Kyiv reached +24.6 °С, which is 4.3 °С higher than the previous record value in 2016.

At the same time, the minimum air temperature became the warmest for April 1, as it did not drop below +10.4 °C. This exceeded the previous record value by 0.4 °С.

The average daily air temperature on this day turned out to be the highest during the time of observations by the weather station — +17.3 °C. The new record exceeded the previous one by 3.2 °С, and the climatic norm — by 10.4 °С.

The observatory notes that this air temperature corresponds to the end of May, how to compare it with long-term indicators.