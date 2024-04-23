SBU declared the suspicion of two Russians who disconnected the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the energy system of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the uspicion against two Russians who disconnected the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) from Ukraineʼs energy system.

Itʼs about the deputy director of the captured nuclear power plant Eduard Atakishchev and his subordinate — chief engineer Andrei Gorbunov. Before the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia station, they worked at the Rostov NPP.

Atakishchev and Gorbunov joined the management team of ZNPP at the beginning of October 2022. According to SBU, they tried to integrate the facilities of the Ukrainian plant into the structure of the Rosatom and to connect the technological capacities of the plant to the energy system of the Russian Federation.

Atakishchev and Gorbunov also encouraged Ukrainian nuclear workers to cooperate with Russia and conclude "contracts" with the occupation administration of the NPP. In case of refusal, they threatened with persecution.

They were suspected of violating the laws and customs of war and inciting treason.