Zelenskyi does not believe in the truce at the front during the Olympics, proposed by Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he does not believe in a truce with Russia during the Olympics.

He said this in an interview with the famous French journalist-blogger Hugo Travers.

"I do not believe in this with Russia. I do not believe in this format — a truce in general, but in any format of a truce with the Russian Federation. And this is a lie, Emmanuel knows it and he himself is a witness to it. We were together in the "Normandy format", we went through the Minsk process together. France, Germany, Ukraine — we are all living witnesses that there is no frozen conflict with Russia," Zelenskyi replied.

He emphasized that Russia would use such a pause to regroup and strengthen its forces in order to strike again.

As an example, the president cited the months after the "Normandy" negotiations, when there was no actual ceasefire and enemy snipers constantly fired at Ukrainian soldiers along the contact line.

"They trained their snipers, for example. They just went out hunting. We heard all this from the wiretaps that were from our intelligence. A group of 20-30 specialists entered them and killed our people with sniper shots every day for several months. That is, for Putin, there is no truce, no Olympics, no authorities," Zelenskyi said.