Emmanuel Macron said that he will seek a ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza for the duration of the 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will seek a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas in time for the 2024 Olympics. In this matter, he hopes for the help of international partners, in particular China.

This was stated by the French president in an interview with BFMTV and RMC.

"We want to work on an Olympic truce, and I think thatʼs an opportunity that Iʼll try to get many of our partners involved in," he said.

Macron noted that he would particularly seek help from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will visit Paris in a few weeks. The French president recalled that his Chinese counterpart had "the same job" in 2022 on the occasion of the Winter Olympics.

Emmanuel Macron believes that the 2024 Olympic Games should be a "moment of diplomatic peace".