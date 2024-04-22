OSGT “Khortytsia”: Chasiv Yar is stormed by 20 000-25 000 Russian troops

Approximately 20 000 to 25 000 Russian military personnel are trying to storm Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region) and its surroundings.

The spokesman for the “Khortytsia” Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) Nazar Voloshyn told about this on the air of Suspilne.Studio.

According to him, the situation around the city is difficult, but it is fully controlled by Ukrainian troops.

"On the stretch approximately opposite Chasiv Yar, Russian paratroopers from the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Parachute Airborne Division of Russia are fighting against us. Itʼs somewhere around 20-25 thousand Russian servicemen trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the outskirts of settlements near it," said the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.

Voloshyn noted that 32 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this direction only in the past day. This is half as much as the previous day.

"The enemy is setting up assault groups in a planned manner for future assaults. They carry out occasional assaults without securing positions. That is, they are not entrenched, but stormed and turned back," he explained.

The spokesman explained that this is how the Russians conduct reconnaissance and calculate the weak points of the Defense Forces in order to strike.