The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information about the Russiansʼ attack on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar

The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military service Andriy Zadubinnyi said that the information about the presence of Russian troops on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region is not true.

"The situation there is difficult, the fighting continues, but there are no Russian troops there. Donʼt believe Russian reports," Zadubinnyi said about the situation in Chasiv Yar.

Earlier, the Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti, with reference to the so-called adviser to the head of the "DPR" Yan Gagin, reported that Russian troops allegedly entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Gagin claimed that the occupiers are "close to taking under fire control all the supply routes of the Armed Forces group in Chasiv Yar and disrupting logistics."