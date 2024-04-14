Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi: Russian troops were tasked with capturing Chasiv Yar by May 9

The higher military leadership of Russia set a task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the enemy is currently concentrating its efforts to break through the defenses of Ukraine west of Bakhmut, reach the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, seize Chasіv Yar and create conditions for further advance to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

"The implementation of the enemyʼs plans is hindered by the heroic defense of our brigades, which literally dug into the ground, holding back the enemyʼs daily attacks," Sirsky emphasized.

Holovkom notes that using a numerical advantage and various motivational factors, including shootings, separate groups of enemy infantry went to the "Novy" microdistrict, but the Ukrainian troops destroyed them with FPV-kamikaze strikes and artillery fire.

"At the same time, the threat remains relevant, taking into account the fact that the higher Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9," Syrsky noted.

According to him, in order to strengthen the defense of the Ukrainian troops in this direction, the brigades are currently being significantly strengthened, in particular, with ammunition, drones and EW devices.

Syrskyi also emphasized the need to improve the quality of training of the Ukrainian military, in particular moral and psychological, to increase the number of high-tech unmanned systems of various purposes with trained operators, as well as to increase the quality of conducting asymmetric actions to reduce the combat potential of the Russians.

"We continue to carry out organizational measures with an emphasis on increasing the efficiency of management, eliminating duplication, directing freed resources to support combat units and units. The main task of these measures is to increase the combat capability of our troops, save the lives of our soldiers, disrupt the enemyʼs plans and ensure the preparation of reserves," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.