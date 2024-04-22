General Staff: Russia lost 730 soldiers and 7 tanks over the past day. The situation at the front

Over the past day, April 21, 85 combat clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region and Terny of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka and Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomayske districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians tried 23 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times. They are unsuccessfully trying to knock out units of the Defense Forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russians did not conduct assaults in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, Slobozhanshchyna, and Kupyansk directions.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 21, the Russians lost 730 soldiers (killed and wounded), 7 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 17 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 5 drones, two cruise missiles, 27 vehicles and 8 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.