Air defense forces destroyed six drones during the night. There were hits in Odesa, but no casualties

On the night of April 22, the Russian occupiers attacked the infrastructure of the Odesa region with attack drones. There was a hit, but there were no casualties.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The Defense Forces in the south destroyed 5 of 7 Shahed drones and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone. The occupiers also attacked with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles — they failed to shoot them down.

Enemy kamikaze drones targeted the territory of the farm. There, warehouse buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged. People were not injured.