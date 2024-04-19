The G7 countries have pledged to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

The ministers of foreign affairs of the countries of the "Big Seven" (G7) declared their intention to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine in order to save the lives of civilians and protect critical infrastructure.

This is stated in the communique following the meeting of the ministers of the G7 states on the island of Capri.

"We will work with partners for this goal [to strengthen Ukrainian air defense]. In this context, we highly appreciate Germanyʼs proposed Initiative for Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD)," the statement said.

The heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries and the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell condemned Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine. Diplomats emphasized that Russia should pay for the damage and destruction it is causing to Ukraine.

"We welcome the launch of the Register of Damages Caused by Russiaʼs Aggression Against Ukraine. Russiaʼs sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia stops its aggression and compensates for the damage caused by it," the ministers emphasized.

Diplomats demand that Russia immediately and completely withdraw all its armed forces and equipment from Ukraine, and also note that Russia can end the war today. They appealed to Beijing to help China end the war in Ukraine.

In addition, the diplomats condemned the growth of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK in the military sphere and called for an immediate end to such activity. They also "expressed concern" about the transfer of dual-use goods from enterprises of the PRC to Russia.